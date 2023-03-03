Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Badgers to set for hockey league debut against Makerere University Stingers

Published on Friday, 03 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

Badgers are looking to take on the depleted Stingers side whose players have since moved on to the new league entrants after their time at the University.

Charles Lwanga


Badgers Hockey Club captain Julius Sseruyange has urged his teammates to put up the best show as they make their league debut against Makerere University Stingers in the Ugandan National Hockey League opener on Saturday.

