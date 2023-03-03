Badgers are looking to take on the depleted Stingers side whose players have since moved on to the new league entrants after their time at the University.



Charles Lwanga





Badgers to set for hockey league debut against Makerere University Stingers



Badgers Hockey Club captain Julius Sseruyange has urged his teammates to put up the best show as they make their league debut against Makerere University Stingers in the Ugandan National Hockey League opener on Saturday.



