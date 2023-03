IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



HOBART, Australia – In their second game of the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart, Australia, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team met Pan American rival No. 3 Argentina. Scoreless after the first quarter, Las Leonas tallied two in the second and a reassurance in the third on their way to a 3-0 victory.