



Action continued from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 mini-tournament in Hobart as Las Leonas put the loss to Hockeyroos behind them and earned a comfortable victory over USA in the first game, with Agustina Gorzelany, Sofia Cairo and Majo Granatto getting on the scoresheet. In the second game of the day Los Leones faced off against the table toppers Spain and the European team took all three points to increase their lead at the top of the Pro League table in a thrilling encounter, where they trailed by 2 goals early, but completed a remarkable comeback and won the game thanks to two goals by form man Marc Reyne and a last minute penalty stroke goal by captain Marc Miralles.



