Drowned Pakistani hockey player's pain persists beyond grave

Published on Saturday, 04 March 2023


Belongings of former Pakistan women's hockey player Shahida Raza, who died when a migrant boat was shipwrecked off the coast of Italy, are displayed for media at her home in Quetta, Pakistan March 2, 2023. — Reuters

QUETTA: Seeking a better future for her disabled son, former national hockey player for Pakistan Shahida Raza enlisted human smugglers to get her out of the country. Her life ended this week off the coast of Italy when the boat carrying her and scores of others sank.

