Huge Challenge Awaits Craig Fulton – the 9th Foreign Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Former South African fullback Craig Fulton becomes the ninth foreign chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team. Fulton would have an exceedingly challeging job of building on the positive strides the national team made under outgoing coach Graham Reid. Fulton was part of the South African men’s hockey team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics where the African side made all sit up and take notice of them, holding mighty Australia to a 1-1 draw in the pool phase and eventually finished 10th. Fulton formed a lethal combination at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics alongside profilic goal-scorer Greg Nicol (currently New Zealand men’s hockey team coach) and Gregg Clark (outgoing Assistant coach of the Indian men’s team).

