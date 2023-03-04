By Tariq Ali



Australian field hockey forward and midfielder Eddie Ockenden is the only Australian who appeared in more than 400 senior outdoor international hockey matches.





Edward Clyve Ockenden was born in Hobart Australia on 3 April 1987 made his debut in senior international hockey in Azlan Shah Cup at Ipoh in 2006.



Upto the current FIH Pro League season 2022-23 Eddie Ockenden played 413 matches and he scored 72 goals in international hockey.



Following is the list of players who achieved the landmark of 400+ international hockey matches



453 Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) 1994-2012

439* John-John Dohmen (Belgium) 2008-2023 (still active)

432 Barry Middleton (England and Great Britain) 2003-2018

413* Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2006-2023

412 Dilip Tirkey (India) 1995-2010

410 Waseem Ahmad (Pakistan) 1996-2013

401 Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands) 1994-2008



Following is the list of Australians who appeared in more than 300 senior outdoor international hockey matches:



413* Eddie Ockenden 2006-2023

365 Jamie Dwyer 2001-2016

324 Mark Knowles 2004-2018

321 Jay Stacy 1987-2000

319 Brent Livermore 1997-2009

312 Liam de Young 2001-2014



Eddie Ockenden in major international hockey tournaments:



Olympic Games Matches Medal/Rank

1 Beijing 2008. 7. Bronze

2 London 2012. 7. Bronze

3 Rio de Janeiro 2016. 6. 6th

4 Tokyo 2020 (2021). 8. 5th



FIH Hockey World Cup

1 New Delhi 2010 7. Gold

2 The Hague 2014. 7. Gold

3 Bhubaneswar 2018. 6. Bronze

4 Bhubaneswar and

Rourkela 2023. 6. 4th



FIH Champions Trophy

1 Kuala Lumpur 2007. 7. Silver

2 Rotterdam 2008. 5. Gold

3 Melbourne 2009. 6. Gold

4 Monchengladbach 2010 6. Gold

5 Auckland 2011. 6. Gold

6 Melbourne 2012. 6 Gold

7 Bhubaneswar 2014. 6. Bronze

8 London 2016. 6. Gold

9 Breda 2018 6. Gold



FIH Hockey World League

1 Rotterdam (SF) 2013 6. 2nd

2 New Delhi (Final)2013. 6 4th

3 Antwerp (SF) 2015. 7. Gold

4 Raipur (Final) 2015. 6. Gold

5 Bhubaneswar (F) 2017 6. Gold



FIH Hockey Pro League

1 Season 2019. 14. Gold

2 Season 2020-21. 10. Silver

3 2022-23* in progress. 2. *



Commonwealth Games

1 New Delhi 2010. 6. Gold

2 Glasgow 2014. 6. Gold

3 Gold Coast 2018. 6. Gold

4 Birmingham 2022. 6. Gold



Oceania Cup

1 Buderim 2007. 3. Gold

2 Invercargill 2009. 3. Gold

3 Hobart 2011. 3. Gold

4 Stratford 2013. 4 Gold

5 Stratford 2015. . 4. Gold

6 Sydney 2017. 3. Gold

7 Rockhampton 2019. 3. Gold



Azlan Shah Cup

1 Ipoh 2006. 5. Silver

2 Ipoh 2007. 4. Gold

3 Ipoh 2010. 5. Bronze

4 Ipoh 2013. 5. Gold

5 Ipoh 2014. 6. Gold

6 Ipoh 2015. 6. Silver

7 Ipoh 2016. 7. Gold

8 Ipoh 2017. 6. Silver

9 Ipoh 2018. 6. Gold