



Action continued from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 mini-tournament in Hobart as Kookaburras put the loss against Spain behind them to register their first win of the season against Los Leones in a gritty encounter. Tim Brand, Tom Craig and Nathan Ephraums were on the scoresheet for Australia. In the second game Las Leonas avenged their opening game loss against the Hockeyroos in Hobart, winning an incredibly tight encounter 1-0, with Lucina von der Heyde’s goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.



