EYHL Division 1 Match report, 4th March, 2023 - OLD ALEXANDRA 1 UCD 2



UCD prepared for this game with a rearranged fixture on Thursday night against Railway Union . At the end of quarter three they found themselves trailing 0-2 and looking like crashing to defeat . A barnstorming fourth quarter that saw Railway Union reduced to 9 players for a period due to two green cards saw them comeback to secure a 3-2 victory and go into this encounter with Old Alexandra level on points with League leaders Loreto. Old Alex were missing key players. Emilie Ryan Doyle was absent from the hosts defence and experienced player Jeamie Deacon also missed out through injury. Old Alexandra had prepared for this game with a busy weekend last time out. They bowed out of the Jacqui Potter Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 1-4 to Loreto on Sunday, having beaten Pegasus 2-0 the previous day to maintain their EYHL League title challenge.



