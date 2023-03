By Jugjet Singh





THT team manager Wan Hazrul Wan Nawi said: "This slim victory has kept us at the top of the standings and closer to the league title. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Jang Jong Hyun turned hero for Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) as his brace earned them a 3-2 win over Maybank in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.