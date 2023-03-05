Box office ticket sales & Redemption of online tickets for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023, in Rourkela to begin from 6th March





Rourkela: The box office ticket sales & Redemption of online tickets for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 in Rourkela will commence on 6th March 2023. Fans can buy as well as redeem the online purchased tickets from the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium between 11 am to 7pm and on 8th March, on the occasion of Holi festivities, the box office will function between 4pm to 7pm. Tickets could be purchased / redeemed at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gate No 2 for North and East Stands & Gate No 6 for South and West Stands respectively.



