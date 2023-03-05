Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia Edges USWNT with Late Goal in FIH Hockey Pro League

HOBART, Australia – The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 2 Australia for the second time in the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart, Australia. The Hockeyroos jumped to an early lead in the first quarter, but a poised USA equalized in the second off a penalty stroke. An even match, Australia notched the game-winner under 3 minutes to go for the 2-1 win.

