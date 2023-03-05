Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Red Sticks do the double over Kookaburras while Hockeyroos edge past United Eagles

Published on Sunday, 05 March 2023



Action continued from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 mini-tournament in Hobart as Spain continued their red hot form, relying on their terrific defence to get the better of the hosts and stretching their lead on the top of the table to 7 points! In the women’s competition hosts Australia took on USA in another riveting match that produced plenty of offensive opportunities for two evenly matched sides, but a late goal by Amy Lawton gave the hosts a win and all 3 points.

