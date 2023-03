By Jugjet Singh





Terengganu HT’s Nurul Asyikin Syakirah is challenged for the ball by UniTen-KPT’s Nurul Faezah Shafiqah during the match at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu. -NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen-KPT) were lucky to edge Terengganu Ladies HT 1-0 in the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) today.