By Tariq Ali



National men's field hockey teams of Australia, Germany and the host India will appear against each other twice in the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's for the season 2022-23 starting at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela from 10 to 15 March 2023.





India in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men's):

Season Played Won D/W Lost D/L GF GA. Rank

2019. DNP

2020-21. 8. 3. 3. 2. 0. 22. 17. 4th

2021-22. 16. 8. 2. 4. 0. 62. 40. 3rd

2022-23. 4. 2. 1. 1. 1. 15. 12. in progress



FIH Hockey Pro League (Men's) matches played in India: All matches played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Teams Played Won D/W Lost D/L GF. GA

IND. 19. 9. 4 5. 1 61 51

ARG. 2. 0. 1 1. 0 5. 6

AUS. 2. 1. 0. 0. 1. 6. 5.

BEL. 2 1. 0. 1. 0. 4. 4

ENG. 2. 0. 0. 1. 1. 6. 7

GER. 2. 0. 0. 2. 0. 1. 6

ESP 5. 3. 0. 1. 2. 12. 9

NED. 2. 0. 0. 1. 1. 5. 8

NZL. 4. 0. 1. 3. 1. 10. 15

All matches in India played at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar

Played Full Time PSO Goals

21. 15. 6. 119