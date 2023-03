IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



HOBART, Australia – The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 2 Argentina in their final game of the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart, Australia. Scoreless after the first quarter, Las Leonas tallied in each of the remaining frames to secure the 3-0 win.