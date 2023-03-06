



The final day of action from Hobart in the FIH Hockey Pro League saw Los Leones notch their second win of the season, ending Spain’s 3-game winning streak and handing them their first outright loss of the campaign, thanks to a final quarter goal by Maico Casella in a closely contested encounter. In the women’s match, Las Leonas extended their win streak to 3 matches, getting the better of USA in a 3-0 win, thanks to a brace by Maria Granatto, with Delfina Thome adding a third.



