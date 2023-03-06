Los Leones hand Red Sticks their first loss as Las Leonas continue winning run
The final day of action from Hobart in the FIH Hockey Pro League saw Los Leones notch their second win of the season, ending Spain’s 3-game winning streak and handing them their first outright loss of the campaign, thanks to a final quarter goal by Maico Casella in a closely contested encounter. In the women’s match, Las Leonas extended their win streak to 3 matches, getting the better of USA in a 3-0 win, thanks to a brace by Maria Granatto, with Delfina Thome adding a third.