Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

DSG outduel Kingswood in tense hockey showdown

Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20


The DSG team that won the Gqeberha North regional tournament in the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday are, back from left, Geowynne Gamiet (coach), Laura Campbell (captain), Hanna Wannell, Leigh du Toit, Tristyn Burger, Wendy-Mae Turner, Megan Abendanon, Jodie Hall, Natalie Morris, Lwazi Mhlanga, Bronlynn Gamiet (manager) and, front, Abigail Holderness, Mike Holder, Kayleigh Clayton, Anne-Marie Sutherland, Hannah Lowe, Sarah Brits and Hannah Webber (biokineticist).

In a carbon copy of last year, DSG defeated Kingswood in the final of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.