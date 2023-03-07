

The DSG team that won the Gqeberha North regional tournament in the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday are, back from left, Geowynne Gamiet (coach), Laura Campbell (captain), Hanna Wannell, Leigh du Toit, Tristyn Burger, Wendy-Mae Turner, Megan Abendanon, Jodie Hall, Natalie Morris, Lwazi Mhlanga, Bronlynn Gamiet (manager) and, front, Abigail Holderness, Mike Holder, Kayleigh Clayton, Anne-Marie Sutherland, Hannah Lowe, Sarah Brits and Hannah Webber (biokineticist).



In a carbon copy of last year, DSG defeated Kingswood in the final of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa on Sunday.



