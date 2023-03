Rourkela: The Germany Men’s Hockey Team, who won the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January, arrived in Odisha on Monday afternoon for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 which will begin from March 10. The Mats Grambusch-led German team touched down at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.