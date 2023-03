K. ARUMUGAM







Certain things bring sustained success. All hockey power houses keep doing them over decades. That’s why they continue to be what they are. One of the fulcrums of such success formulae is to create, groom and sustain various age group teams. India has not done that. It has been a grey area. India’s wholesome junior program is devoid of sub-junior element! At last, we hear some movement on this virgin land.