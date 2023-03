By Aftar Singh





Terengganu Hockey Club (THC) defender Jang Jong Hyun. -- NSTP Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Club (THC) defender Jang Jong Hyun scored four goals in today's 10-0 thrashing of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.