



Bengaluru:The penultimate day at the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 saw some thrilling performances with the four teams fighting for a place in the Final. In the first Semi-Final of the day, a star-studded Railway Sports Promotion Board broke little sweat in defeating Central Industrial Security Force 5-0 while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Services Sports Promotion Board 3-3 (4-2 SO) in the 2nd Semi-Final.



