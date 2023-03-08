

India will take on reigning World Champions Germany and World No.4 Australia in the forthcoming matches



Rourkela: The Indian and Australian Men’s Hockey Teams on Tuesday arrived in Rourkela for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23, which will commence on March 10th. All the six matches are set to take place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. India, Australia, and the World Champions, Germany will lock horns with each other in the tournament.



