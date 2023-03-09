Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Pakistan hockey player Fazalur Rehman is no more - RIP!

Published on Thursday, 09 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14

By Tariq Ali

A great player of Pakistan hockey and a politician Fazalur Rehman died in his home town. He was born on 15 March 1941.



Pakistan left half Fazalur Rehman made his debut in international hockey in 1965 and played over 60 matches including Olympic Games at Munich 1972 and he scored a goal against India.

He also appered in the first FIH Hockey World Cup at Barcelona 1971 and won the gold medal.

He was the politician and the chief of the party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

May his soul rest in peace!

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.