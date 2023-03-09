By Tariq Ali



A great player of Pakistan hockey and a politician Fazalur Rehman died in his home town. He was born on 15 March 1941.





Pakistan left half Fazalur Rehman made his debut in international hockey in 1965 and played over 60 matches including Olympic Games at Munich 1972 and he scored a goal against India.



He also appered in the first FIH Hockey World Cup at Barcelona 1971 and won the gold medal.



He was the politician and the chief of the party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).



May his soul rest in peace!