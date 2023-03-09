Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH President Tayyab Ikram: “FIH will provide women with better opportunities”

Published on Thursday, 09 March 2023



 Lausanne, Switzerland: On the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day, FIH President Tayyab Ikram stated:

 “On International Women’s Day, I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert how essential it is for our sport that all conditions are met and all measures taken for a fully gender equal sport, be it on the pitch - for players, coaches and officials – or off the pitch – by ensuring equality also in terms of leadership.

