



Lausanne, Switzerland: On the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day, FIH President Tayyab Ikram stated:



“On International Women’s Day, I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert how essential it is for our sport that all conditions are met and all measures taken for a fully gender equal sport, be it on the pitch - for players, coaches and officials – or off the pitch – by ensuring equality also in terms of leadership.



