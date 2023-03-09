In Kodagu, Hockey is not just a sport or a mode of entertainment. It is an important part of the culture.



By Pritish Raj







Kodagu is one of the most popular destinations in southern India. Nestled in the green Western Ghats, Kodagu or Coorg is well known for its coffee plantations and for being a paradise for nature lovers. Kodavas, the native to the land of Kodagu, are a martial race known to worship weapons such as swords, arrows, bows, and guns.



