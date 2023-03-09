Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on the North West side pushing for double promotion back to Premier Division





David Bellin - Hockey Today



Against the backdrop of floodlight curfews, Bowdon HC can tantalisingly see the bright lights of the England Hockey Premier Division for both their women’s and men’s sides, first and second respectively in Division 1. Meanwhile, there are waiting lists for new members and a general buzz around the club as the end-of-season looms. It would be some party on the first weekend in April should Bowdon see a double promotion.



