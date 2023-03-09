Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

North West Side Pushing for Double Promotion

Published on Thursday, 09 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on the North West side pushing for double promotion back to Premier Division


David Bellin - Hockey Today

Against the backdrop of floodlight curfews, Bowdon HC can tantalisingly see the bright lights of the England Hockey Premier Division for both their women’s and men’s sides, first and second respectively in Division 1. Meanwhile, there are waiting lists for new members and a general buzz around the club as the end-of-season looms. It would be some party on the first weekend in April should Bowdon see a double promotion.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.