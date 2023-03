Swans Forwards Lucky Akello, Sandra Namusoke, and Angela Nakintu squandered many chances with Namusoke missing two clear-cut chances.



Charles Lwanga





Swans players Lucky Akello(L) with big sister Winnie Alaro (R). Photos by Charles Lwanga



Uganda's Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans' new signing Lucky Akello believes her side is still gelling as a team and need time.