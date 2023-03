By Aftar Singh





The action of Maybank (MB) player Granson Noel attacking the Young Tigers (YT) goal in the 2023 Malaysia Hockey League match at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium yesterday night.Maybank won with a result of 3-1.- BERNAMA Pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers head coach Amin Rahim is not satisfied with his players scoring ratio in the ongoing Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).