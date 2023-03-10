

Images Taken by Connor Hollinger



SPRING City, Pa. – This past weekend, members of the Junior and Senior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Teams competed at the 2023 Big Apple International Indoor Championship held at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. An International Hockey Federation (FIH) Sanctioned Event, the competition was tough, but good preparation, as the squads look forward to the second-annual CanAm Indoor Series in less than two weeks.



