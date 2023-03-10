By Tariq Ali



Following are the all time statistics of the men's hockey teams participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the current season 2022-23.





All time historical records of the teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA

NED. 48. 24. 10. 14. 143 103

GER. 44 20. 15. 9. 105 102

AUS. 30. 18. 5. 7. 93. 61

BEL. 50. 30. 10. 10. 157 91

ARG. 54. 16. 22. 16. 107 134

IND. 28. 13. 8. 7. 99. 69

ESP. 50. 14. 11 25. 112. 138

GBR. 20. 8. 7. 5. 47. 45

NZL. 28. 2. 21. 5. 54. 97