FIH Hockey Pro League (Men's) statistics
By Tariq Ali
Following are the all time statistics of the men's hockey teams participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the current season 2022-23.
All time historical records of the teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League:
Team Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA
NED. 48. 24. 10. 14. 143 103
GER. 44 20. 15. 9. 105 102
AUS. 30. 18. 5. 7. 93. 61
BEL. 50. 30. 10. 10. 157 91
ARG. 54. 16. 22. 16. 107 134
IND. 28. 13. 8. 7. 99. 69
ESP. 50. 14. 11 25. 112. 138
GBR. 20. 8. 7. 5. 47. 45
NZL. 28. 2. 21. 5. 54. 97