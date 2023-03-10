Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Captain Harmanpreet seeks fresh structure as India embraces new era on Pro League return

Published on Friday, 10 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 0

Fresh legs have been added to the squad as the Pro League resumes on Friday with India taking on world champion Germany at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela.

Aashin Prasad


While India skipper Harmanpreet Singh does not know whether there will be a change in the team’s style, he hopes India can improve on its structure both in and out of possession. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: PTI

After getting over the disappointment of the World Cup failure and having the opportunity to reflect on its performance, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was insistent on improving the team’s structure as it looks forward to a new era in the men’s hockey team.

