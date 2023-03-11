Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela gets Guinness certificate

Published on Saturday, 11 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5

Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela was built in a record 15 months and has a seating capacity for 20,011 with an uninterrupted viewing experience for all.


Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives certificate from Guinness Book of World Records. Hockey India media

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was Friday handed a certificate recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium by Guinness Book of World Records, an official release said .

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.