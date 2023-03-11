Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela was built in a record 15 months and has a seating capacity for 20,011 with an uninterrupted viewing experience for all.





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives certificate from Guinness Book of World Records. Hockey India media



Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was Friday handed a certificate recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium by Guinness Book of World Records, an official release said .



