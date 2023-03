By Jugjet Singh





Terengganu Hockey Team (THT)’s Nabil Fiqri (right) in action against Nurinsafi Sporting (NI) Mohd Hafizie Jamil Azomi during the match at Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on March 9. - STR/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: There are not enough quality players to go around, and so the Malaysian Men's and Women's Hockey League have yet again turned out to be a predictable spectacle.