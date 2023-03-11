Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India begins rebuild with win over world champion Germany

Published on Saturday, 11 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

India started its rebuilding phase with a 3-2 win against reigning champion Germany in its first match since the World Cup.

Uthra Ganesan


India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Hockey India)

The long-standing inside joke in the Indian hockey circle is to keep the men’s team in the dark about the identity of the tournament till after it has actually ended to get the best out of them. Outside the country, most teams insist the team is tough to beat at home. Friday was both as India started its post-World Cup rebuilding with a 3-2 win against reigning champion Germany.

