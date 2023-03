Rourkela, 10th March, 2023: The Indian Men's Hockey Team enthralled the evening audience at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday as they clinched a 3-2 win against reigning World Champions Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23. Goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh (30+) and Sukhjeet Singh (32' and 43') for India while Paul-Philipp Kaufmann (45') and Michel Struthoff (58') scored for Germany.