By Tariq Ali



The women's hockey Junior Africa Cup to be held at Suez Canal Authority Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt from 12 to 16 March 2023. Four junior women's hockey teams from South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Zimbabwe will be participating in the competition.





Nigeria and Ghana decided to withdraw.



Following is the Final Standings of the past Women's Hockey Junior Africa Cup competitions organised by African Hockey Federation:

1st Women's Junior Africa Cup, 1989:

1 Zimbabwe 2 Kenya

2nd Women's Junior Africa Cup, Harare, Zimbabwe, 1993:

1 Kenya 2 Zimbabwe 3 South Africa

3rd Women's Junior Africa Cup, Harare, Zimbabwe, 1997:

1 South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 3 Kenya 4 Namibia

4th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2001:

1 South Africa 2 Egypt 3 Zimbabwe 4 Nigeria

5th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Pretoria Johannesburg, South Africa, 2004:

1 South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 3 Namibia 4 Nigeria

6th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Cairo, Egypt, 2008:

1 South Africa 2 Egypt 3 Ghana 4 Nigeria 5 Zimbabwe

7th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2012:

1 South Africa 2 Ghana 3 Namibia 4 Kenya 5 Zimbabwe

8th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Windhoek, Namibia, 2016:

1 South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 3 Namibia 4 Tanzania (Botswana withdrawn)

9th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Windhoek, Namibia 2021:

Competition cancelled due to COVID 19

9th Women's Junior Africa Cup, Ismailia, Egypt, 2023:

Four junior women's hockey African teams South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Zimbabwe will be participating shortly.



Major Records:



Highest scores in a match in Women's Hockey Junior Africa Cup:

South Africa 33-0 (18-0) Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

South Africa 31-0 (17-0) Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

South Africa 21-0 Kenya, Harare, 1997

South Africa 18-0 Namibia, Harare, 1997

Zimbabwe 18-0 (6-0) Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

Namibia 18-0 (12-0) Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

Namibia 15-0 (8-0) Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016



Most individual goals in a match in Women's Hockey Junior Africa Cup:

8 goals Pietie Coetzee South Africa 21-0 Kenya, Harare, 1997

7 goals Pietie Coetzee South Africa 18-0 Namibia, Harare, 1997

6 goals Tarryn Glasby South Africa 33-0 Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

6 goals Tarryn Glasby South Africa 31-0 Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016

6 goals Cheneal Raubenheimer South Africa 33-0 Tanzania, Windhoek, 2016



Most individual goals in one edition of Women's Hockey Junior Africa Cup:

20 goals in 3 matches - Pietie Coetzee (South Africa) Harare, 1997

14 goals in 4 matches - Marie Louw in 4 matches (South Africa) Windhoek, 2016

13 goals in 4 matches - Tarryn Glasby (South Africa) Windhoek, 2016

11 goals in 4 matches - Marguerite van Wyk (South Africa) Windhoek, 2016

10 goals in 4 matches - Cheneal Raubenheimer (South Africa) Windhoek, 2016