Germany recover to climb to fourth with win over Australia

Published on Sunday, 12 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

The World Champions were beaten by hosts India in their previous match on Friday.


Hockey India

FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-23 action continued from Rourkela as Australia took on Germany in a replay of the World Cup semi-finals that led to heartbreak for Australia late in the final quarter. Germany came away winners in a close encounter with Malte Hellwig scoring the sole goal of the game. Australia had plenty of chances, but Jean-Paul Danneberg was incredible in the goal, pulling off incredible saves all through the game, securing Germany’s clean-sheet and earning all three points for them.

