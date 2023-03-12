Germany recover to climb to fourth with win over Australia
The World Champions were beaten by hosts India in their previous match on Friday.
Hockey India
FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-23 action continued from Rourkela as Australia took on Germany in a replay of the World Cup semi-finals that led to heartbreak for Australia late in the final quarter. Germany came away winners in a close encounter with Malte Hellwig scoring the sole goal of the game. Australia had plenty of chances, but Jean-Paul Danneberg was incredible in the goal, pulling off incredible saves all through the game, securing Germany’s clean-sheet and earning all three points for them.