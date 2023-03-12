Australia and Germany fought a largely midfield battle wedged between action at the two ends of the field before the world champion came off a 1-0 winner in the FIH Pro League on Saturday.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Australia could have scored at least half a dozen times if not for the 20-year old Jean-Paul Danneberg in the goal. | Photo Credit: AP



