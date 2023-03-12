



FIH Hockey Pro League action continued from Rourkela as Australia took on Germany in a replay of the World Cup semi-finals that led to heartbreak for Australia late in the final quarter. Germany came away winners in a close encounter with Malte Hellwig scoring the sole goal of the game. Australia had plenty of chances, but Jean-Paul Danneberg was incredible in the goal, pulling off incredible saves all through the game, securing Germany’s clean-sheet and earning all 3 points for them.



