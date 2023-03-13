Pawan has played a big team before - against Netherlands in an away game last year - and in front of big crowds at home, while Danneberg starred in Germany’s World Cup triumph just over a month back in a packed Bhubaneswar stadium.



Uthra Ganesan





Goalkeepers Pawan Malik and Jean-Paul Danneberg | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The two days so far at the FIH Pro League ‘mini tournament’ here have seen two 21-year olds shine and impress as much for their temperament and potential as their performances. The fact that both of them are goalkeepers – India’s Pawan Malik and Jean-Paul Danneberg for Germany – is the only thing common between them, though.



