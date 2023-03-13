Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hat trick scorers in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men)

Published on Monday, 13 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 62

By Tariq Ali

Indian striker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat trick in a match played between India and Australia at Rourkela in FIH Hockey Pro League Men 2022-23. India defeated Australia by five goals to four. Harmanpreet Singh contributed three goals in the match against Australia,  overall Harmanpreet Singh scored three hat tricks in the event.



Following is the list of hat trick scorers in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men):

Four goals in a match
4 Harmanpreet Singh India 10-2 South Africa Potchefstroom 2020-21
4 Alexander Hendrickx Belgium 4-2 Argentina Mendoza 2022-23

Three goals in a match
3 Samuel Ward Great Britain 6-2 New Zealand Christchurch 2019
3 Jacob Anderson Australia 6-1 Great Britain Amsterdam 2019

3 Jip Janssen Netherlands 4-3 Spain Valencia 2020-21
3 Josep Romen Spain 3-4 Netherlands Valencia 2020-21
3 Jugraj Singh India 10-2 South Africa Potchefstroom 2020-21

3 Tom Boon Belgium 5-1 Spain Antwerp 2021-22
3 Marc Miralles Spain 5-3 India Bhubaneswar 2021-22
3 Harmanpreet Singh India 4-3 England Bhubaneswar 2021-22

3 Harmanpreet Singh India 5-4 Australia Rourkela 2022-23

