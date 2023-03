A hat-trick from captain Harmanpreet Singh helped the hosts register their second straight win under new chief coach Craig Fulton.



By Ronald Chettiar





Indian Team celebrates after scoring against Australia 2 (Picture by Hockey India)



India rode on a hat-trick by captain Harmanpreet Singh to beat reigning Commonwealth Games champions Australia 5-4 in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.