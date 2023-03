ERROL D’CRUZ







For the second time in successive matches, India led by three goals but endured nerve-wracking closing minutes to finish winners by the slenderest of margins. On Sunday in front of a packed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, the hosts, riding on a hat-trick by captain Harmanpreet Singh, warded off a late Australian challenge to win 5-4 after sitting pretty 4-1 at half-time in the FIH Pro League encounter.