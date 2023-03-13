Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India pulls off rare victory against Australia, wins 5-4 in FIH Pro League

Published on Monday, 13 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 46

Australia pulled back from 4-1 deficit and scored two goals in the final quarter but fell to its second straight defeat against India.

Uthra Ganesan


Harmanpreet Singh scored three goals, all from penalty corners, against Australia to take his FIH Pro League 2022/23 tally to 10. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Seventeen minutes of absolute brilliance and assertive control, wedged between overall superiority and nervous moments, saw India register its second win in as many games of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday. It nudged past Australia 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller that consigned the opponent to its second straight defeat. According to FIH records, India last beat Australia in a major competition in 1996 in the Champions Trophy.

