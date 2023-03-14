

A balancing act. Kloof High School’s Yolanda Gumede, scoops the ball away from the rushing defences of Hillcrest High School’s Jordan Kidgell while her team mate and Captain Danica Moss watches during their round robin game in the Highway Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge that took place at Thomas More College on Sunday 12 March. Pic by Val Adamson



The inclement weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the seven teams taking part in the Highway Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge that saw St Mary’s DSG triumph at Thomas More College on Sunday 12 March.





In a riveting regional final Saints met host school, Thomas More. In the first quarter, the locals did not allow the defending champs any space to get into their stride, swiftly shutting down all of their intentions.



Just after 5 minutes of play, Saints started finding their flow as Alex Bowyer came into a bit of space as she entered the Thomas More circle and fired in a sweeping reverse stick attempt that agonizingly ricocheted off the left-hand post.



Two minutes later, St Mary’s were awarded with the first short corner of the game. Play moved from the castle to the left, with a flamboyant shot flying high and right of the goals. A disappointing pass from the 16 yard line from Thomas More saw the visitor’s Elizabeth Anderson pounce on the ball, rushing determinedly towards the goals. Anderson looped in her shot towards the box but a quick stepping keeper, Tiaasha Naicker moved to her right and denied the goal by magically getting her stick in the way, the ball fell kindly to her feet as she nimbly booted it well clear of danger.



Halfway through the game, Saints mounted yet another attack on the home team’s goal, in a flurry at the goalmouth the ball found the foot of a Thomas More defender boldly standing on the goal line, resulting in a penalty stroke. Anderson calmly stepped up to the spot and sent a missile low and to the left that hammered into the back of the box. Saints were now 1 nil up.



In the last quarter, Saints earned their third short corner of the game. The ball moved rapidly from the castle, left to Zakira Jamaloodeen who shifted the ball to her left and tomahawked a rocket, netting the second goal for Saints, and sealing the win and title for the favourites.



Captain for the winning team, Kelly Jansens ter laeck said, “It was an amazing day. It is always a hard and well fought game against Thomas More and it is always a privilege to face them. They played so well from the whistle, not allowing us any room, but we were fortunate to find some space a couple of times and were lucky enough to score twice.”



St Mary’s DSG is the second team to secure a place at the Grand Finals that will take place on their home turf in July. They join Danville Park Girls’ High School who took top honours in the Durban North Regional on Saturday.



In back-to-back fixtures at 3 Schools Trust, the challenge continues with the Durban South Regional hosted by Kuswag Hoërskool on Saturday 15 April, followed by the Durban Girls’ High School on Sunday 16 April.



Round Robin Results

1 St Mary’s DSG 24 points, 2 Thomas More College 17 points, 3 Curro Hillcrest 14 points, 4 Hillcrest High School 7 points, 5 Westville High School 6 points, 6 Kloof High School 3 points, 7 Gelofte Hoërskool 1 point



Elf Works media release for SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge