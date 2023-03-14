

Watching the ball, Reddam Ballito Jia Maharaj observes her pass during the game against Northlands Girls’ High School after Jesmika Gouden tries to intercept the ball in the pool games at the Durban North Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge that took place at Riverside Hockey Club on Saturday 11 March. Pic by Rogan Ward



Top honours went to Danville Park Girls’ High School in the Durban North Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge after their tightly fought duel against host school, Our Lady of Fatima at the Riverside Hockey Club on Saturday 11 March.





Up until the final whistle, spectators were kept on the edge of their seats, as the game shot from one end of the field to the other. Defending champs, Fatima fought valiantly up until the last second, throwing all of the arsenal into the all-important equaliser but Danville didn’t allow them any room or opportunity, courageously clinching onto their 1 nil lead.



Fatima ignited their final with a first minute charge up to the Danville circle but were unable to capitalise on their early break. The hosts dominated the first quarter of the game, with a variety of attacks being thwarted by a steadfast and solid Danville defense.



After five minutes of play, Danville’s first run up to the Fatima goal ended with a determined shot being comfortably blocked. Four minutes later, Danville earned two back to back short corners that Fatima fearlessly prevented, retaliating with a good charge up into the Danville half.



With the countdown ticking down, and less than 8 minutes of play remaining, captain for Danville, Anqobile Nkayi was rewarded with a free hit after her solid run two thirds of the way down the right-hand side of the pitch. She swiftly got play under way, passing the ball quickly to team mate, Savanah Ferreira who managed to hot foot it into the circle around two hard working Fatima defenders. Finding herself with a bit of space, and being on the wrong foot, she niftily tapped the ball in, sneaking it beyond the right outstretched pad of the Fatima keeper.



Fatima’s flair-filled day fizzled out after they tried everything to level the score, searching over heads, quick fire passes or solid searching knocks frustratingly went amiss as a calm Danville backline sent play back up to midway, only for Fatima to try again.



Talking after the game, Nkayi enthused, “We had such fun today. We set the tone in our first game with a 5 nil win and that flowed through the rest of our tournament. Even after our one bad game, our team were unruffled. We didn’t concede a goal throughout the day and I am delighted with our performance.”



Leading up to the regional final, both teams had good runs in their pool games. In Fatima’s four games, they won three and drew against Ashton International College, while Danville were victorious in all of their games. Both teams didn’t allow any goals in in their build up to the regional final, with only the tournament winning goal slipping past Fatima.



Coaching the Danville team for the second year, an extremely happy Matthew Smith said, “The final was a composed and simple game, I think it was the best game of the tournament for the girls. They played magnificently and deserved that win.”



No stranger to the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge, Ashton International College’s Gareth Bishop was presented with the Umpire of the Day award for the third time.



This is the fourth time that Danville have hoisted the regional trophy in the 13 years since the tournament was launched. They are the first team to earn their spot at the 2023 Grand Finals that will be taking place in July at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof.



Results

1 Danville Park Girls’ High School, 2 Our Lady of Fatima



Pool Game Results

Pool A

1 Danville Park Girls’ High School 16 points, 2 Reddam uMhlanga 6 points , 3 Crawford La Lucia 6 points , 4 Curro Salt Rock 6 points, 5 Durban North College 0 points



Pool B

1 Our Lady of Fatima 13 points, 2 Ashton International College 13 points 3 Northlands Girls’ High School 5 points, 4 Reddam Ballito 2 points, Crawford North Coast 1 point



Versveld & Associates media release for SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge