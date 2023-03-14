Swans won their first title of the season after beating Hockey Dreams Foundation(HDF) 2-1 at Lugogo Hockey Stadium on Sunday which gave coach Makhtum Muziransa a perfect gift upon his return.



Charles Lwanga





Winnie Alaro(right) and Lucky Akello(left) hold the title. Photos by Charles Lwanga



Kampala Hockey Club Swans striker Sandra Namusoke led by example as she scored the goal that won her side the Pearl of Africa women’s Hockey Cup.



