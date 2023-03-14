Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

KHC Swan target Ugandan league title after winning Pearl of Africa Women’s Hockey Cup

Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

Swans won their first title of the season after beating Hockey Dreams Foundation(HDF) 2-1 at Lugogo Hockey Stadium on Sunday which gave coach Makhtum Muziransa a perfect gift upon his return.

Charles Lwanga


Winnie Alaro(right) and Lucky Akello(left) hold the title. Photos by Charles Lwanga

Kampala Hockey Club Swans striker Sandra Namusoke led by example as she scored the goal that won her side the Pearl of Africa women’s Hockey Cup.

