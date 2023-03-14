India scored half a dozen goals against the world champion
By Tariq Ali
Indian men's hockey teams defeated world champion Germany by 6 - 3 in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) played at Rourkela for the season 2022-23.
This is the fourth instance when Indian men's hockey team scored six or more goals in a match against the top ranked Germany:
India 8-1 Germany (Final match) Olympic Games Berlin 1936
India 6-0 Germany Tour match Munich 1932
India 6-1 Germany Test Match Krefeld 2021
India 6-3 Germany FIH Pro League Rourkela season 2022-23
Record score for Indian men's hockey team
India 24-1 United States Olympic Games Los Angeles 1932
Highest scores of Indian hockey team against the top ranked men's hockey teams:
India 14-0 Malaysia Test Match Kuala Lumpur 1954
India 12-1 Australia Test Match Melbourne 1935
India 10-2 South Africa FIH Pro League Potchefstroom 2021-22
India 9-0 Belgium Olympic Games Amsterdam 1928
India 9-0 Netherlands Invitational tournament Ahmedabad 1962
India 8-1 South Korea Asia Cup Dhaka 1985
India 8-2 New Zealand Test Match Wellington 1964
India 7-1 Pakistan FIH Hockey World League (Semi finals) London 2017
India 7-4 Pakistan FIH Champions Trophy Amsterdam 2003
India 7-4 Pakistan Commonwealth Games New Delhi 2010
India 7-4 South Africa Champions Challenge (I) Johannesburg 2011
India 7-2 South Korea Asia Cup Chennai 2007