By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey teams defeated world champion Germany by 6 - 3 in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) played at Rourkela for the season 2022-23.





This is the fourth instance when Indian men's hockey team scored six or more goals in a match against the top ranked Germany:



India 8-1 Germany (Final match) Olympic Games Berlin 1936

India 6-0 Germany Tour match Munich 1932

India 6-1 Germany Test Match Krefeld 2021

India 6-3 Germany FIH Pro League Rourkela season 2022-23



Record score for Indian men's hockey team

India 24-1 United States Olympic Games Los Angeles 1932



Highest scores of Indian hockey team against the top ranked men's hockey teams:

India 14-0 Malaysia Test Match Kuala Lumpur 1954

India 12-1 Australia Test Match Melbourne 1935

India 10-2 South Africa FIH Pro League Potchefstroom 2021-22

India 10-2 South Africa FIH Pro League Potchefstroom 2021-220

India 9-0 Belgium Olympic Games Amsterdam 1928

India 9-0 Netherlands Invitational tournament Ahmedabad 1962

India 8-1 South Korea Asia Cup Dhaka 1985

India 8-2 New Zealand Test Match Wellington 1964

India 7-1 Pakistan FIH Hockey World League (Semi finals) London 2017

India 7-4 Pakistan FIH Champions Trophy Amsterdam 2003

India 7-4 Pakistan Commonwealth Games New Delhi 2010

India 7-4 South Africa Champions Challenge (I) Johannesburg 2011

India 7-2 South Korea Asia Cup Chennai 2007