Abhishek and Selvam Karthi scored a brace each to power the Indian hockey team to its third straight win at Rourkela.



By Ronald Chettiar





Indian men's hockey team (Picture by Hockey India)



India put on a splendid attacking display to beat world champions Germany 6-3 in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Monday.