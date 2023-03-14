Abhishek and Selvam Karthi struck a brace each, while Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh converted one penalty corner apiece as India defeated Germany for the second time in four days.



On the prowl: Young forward Selvam Karthi was at his sizzling best. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Indian hockey’s love affair with the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium continued with the team extending its unbeaten run at the venue with a 6-3 win against Germany in the FIH Pro League on Monday. This was India’s second consecutive victory against the World Champion in four days.



