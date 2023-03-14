Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India extends unbeaten run with 6-3 win against Germany

Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Abhishek and Selvam Karthi struck a brace each, while Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh converted one penalty corner apiece as India defeated Germany for the second time in four days.

Uthra Ganesan


On the prowl: Young forward Selvam Karthi was at his sizzling best. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Indian hockey’s love affair with the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium continued with the team extending its unbeaten run at the venue with a 6-3 win against Germany in the FIH Pro League on Monday. This was India’s second consecutive victory against the World Champion in four days.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.